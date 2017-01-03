Spooky Cycles Are Back | First Look January 3rd, 2017 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Spooky Cycles – the iconic MTB brand returns to the UK for 2017!

Spooky Cycles earnt themselves a hell of a name in those influential mid 90’s when mountain biking was rapidly diversifying.

Some of their brilliant early work included the XC biased Darkside; the much imitated Metalhead jump bike and the monsterous Project X DH bike.

For 2017 they return to the UK market – the Spooky Cycles Eraser is their first MTB out of the jig…

The Details

Manufactured in North California by Ventana Cycles Tubing is custom drawn for the Eraser frame Spooky Cycles are finished to order in your choice of Pristmatic Powder colours Designed for 27.5in wheels 120mm travel out back Accommodates 120-140mm fork travel up front 142 x 12mm rear hub spacing with DT Swiss RWS Axle PF30 bottom bracket Cane Creek DBInline shock as standard Limited to 15 frames per batch (full details on availability to follow) 30.9 seat post with internal routing External cable routing for full housing 34/44mm head tube Available exclusively from Prestige Cycles

The new Spooky Cycles Eraser is hand made in small batches by specialist frame builders Ventana – in Northern California.

With 120mm of travel it’s up to date as that realistic trail bike that will tear anything apart you aim it down – especially if you use a 140mm travel fork up front.

Geometry wise, the numbers are somewhere in the middle of the Santa Cruz 5010 and the Ibis Mojo 3, which both feature slightly more travel.

Those looking for a responsive, agile ride will be appreciate the numbers on the US made trail bike.

Those that dabble in road and cyclocross will be pleased that Spooky are also manufacturing a road frame called Mulholland; and a CX ripper called Dune.

Both the alloy frames are hand made by the legend Frank The Welder too – just like the old days!

Find out more about Spooky Cycles right here and keep your eyes peeled for a very special custom build on an Eraser frame – coming soon on Factory Jackson!

Comments

comments

TAGS