Spooky Cycles Are Back | First Look

January 3rd, 2017

By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Spooky Cycles – the iconic MTB brand returns to the UK for 2017!

Spooky Cycles earnt themselves a hell of a name in those influential mid 90’s when mountain biking was rapidly diversifying.

Some of their brilliant early work included the XC biased Darkside; the much imitated Metalhead jump bike and the monsterous Project X DH bike.

For 2017 they return to the UK market – the Spooky Cycles Eraser is their first MTB out of the jig…

Spooky Cycles

The Spooky Cycles Eraser is the first MTB from the US company, and drops 25 years from when they first wheeled out the Darkside. It’s nice to have them back!

The Details

  1. Manufactured in North California by Ventana Cycles
  2. Tubing is custom drawn for the Eraser frame
  3. Spooky Cycles are finished to order in your choice of Pristmatic Powder colours
  4. Designed for 27.5in wheels
  5. 120mm travel out back
  6. Accommodates 120-140mm fork travel up front
  7. 142 x 12mm rear hub spacing with DT Swiss RWS Axle
  8. PF30 bottom bracket
  9. Cane Creek DBInline shock as standard
  10. Limited to 15 frames per batch (full details on availability to follow)
  11. 30.9 seat post with internal routing
  12. External cable routing for full housing
  13. 34/44mm head tube
  14. Available exclusively from Prestige Cycles 
Spooky Cycles

The day glow yellow of this Spooky Cycles Eraser is so bright you need a dull day to show it off!

The new Spooky Cycles Eraser is hand made in small batches by specialist frame builders Ventana – in Northern California.

With 120mm of travel it’s up to date as that realistic trail bike that will tear anything apart you aim it down – especially if you use a 140mm travel fork up front.

 

mtbgeometrychart

Geometry wise, the numbers are somewhere in the middle of the Santa Cruz 5010 and the Ibis Mojo 3, which both feature slightly more travel.

Those looking for a responsive, agile ride will be appreciate the numbers on the US made trail bike.

Spooky Cycles

Spooky Cycles has always had a rebellious streak running through it – it’s nice to see the brand return to the MTB scene. We’re looking forward to what else they will have in stock!

Those that dabble in road and cyclocross will be pleased that Spooky are also manufacturing a road frame called Mulholland; and a CX ripper called Dune.

Both the alloy frames are hand made by the legend Frank The Welder too – just like the old days!

Find out more about Spooky Cycles right here and keep your eyes peeled for a very special custom build on an Eraser frame – coming soon on Factory Jackson! 

