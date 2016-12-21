rosebikes_0415_2010x402-responsive_3Factory Jackson Banner 2-01FJ - Pedros green fizz large bannerevil-bannerfactoryjackson17crushOnza Banner

Pure Darkness Returns For 2017

December 21st, 2016

By Andrew Dodd in Features

Pure Darkness Returns with DarkFEST – February 6th-20th 2017

After building the biggest step up ever seen last year, everyone’s favourite crew of maniacs are heading back to South Africa in February once again… But this time inviting the FEST series boys along with them!

Pure Darkness

Pure Darkness had the most insane looking step ups we’ve ever seen in 2016 – but what the hell is going to happen now that Nico Vink and the Fest series crew are getting involved? It is going to go off!

Sam Reynolds leads the charge back down to the Garden Route Trail Park in Knysna, South Africa:

“Whilst Macduff is still resting up (hopefully he’ll make it out to ride) this year I’m calling on three of my favourite builders; Nico Vink (looseFEST), Clemens Kaudela (Nine Knights) and Dylan Stone (Pure Darkness 2 & 3) to come out to help!  This is my favourite spot on earth because there are really no limits on building so with 3 weeks and these lads on machines I know we are going to build the sickest jumps of all time!  I’m so hyped on the fusion of Pure Darkness and the FEST Series, we are all about making massive jumps and having good times, I know it’s a recipe for pure madness!”

Sam Reynolds isn’t about sending the biggest jumps – he puts the working in building the things, and it was him that contacted us to let us know about the Fest series coming on side. We literally can not wait to see how mental it’s going to be in 2017!

Alongside filming the riders will have the chance to win a few rider judged awards throughout the week;

  • Best Trick
  • Best Line
  • Best Whip – Presented by Spank Industries
  • Dark King – The best dude of the week!
Pure Darkness

Expect to see Andreu Lacondeguy going bigger than ever in 2017!

Pure Darkness

Post card shot from the 2016 Pure Darkness crew.

ewp_0991

For more updates and build photos throughout January follow @puredarkness_  @monsterenergy and the rest of the boys! 

We can’t wait until February!

