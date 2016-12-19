Evil The Calling | Bike Check December 19th, 2016 By Andrew Dodd in Bikes,Features

Evil The Calling – The Angry Dolphin is poised for action

Brand new from those bike porn purveyors Evil, comes The Calling.

This 130mm travel carbon fibre work of art features 27.5 in wheels, and comes in two colours – Muddy Waters and our favourite… Angry Dolphin.

The Details

Promising to be another outrageously rowdy trail bike, The Calling is the type of bike that rewards a ballsy pilot that rides with finesse.

You won’t be cackling like those Bond villains who choose The Wreckoning for monster trucking over boulder fields, but you’ll love the nimble ride that inspires those trail side jibs and cheeky rock pops.

And it will sail up the climbs too, thanks to the light weight and realistic trail bike attributes.

Here’s the full details of The Calling:

130mm travel 27.5in wheels Water bottle mounts Built in chain guide 66.4/65.8degree head angle 74.8/74.2degree seat angle 4x frame sizes 2x colours – Muddy Waters or Angry Dolphin Downtube and Chainstay protectors built in DELTA link suspension system Internal cable routing Uni Directional Carbon with One Piece Molded construction

This particular Evil The Calling belongs to Callum Jelly – who works at Evil Bikes in Spain.

Here’s what Cal has to say about his The Calling:

“Ok so this build is my personal one – not one we offer through Evil. I went for all alloy components because I’m a rough bugger and carbon stuff is a bit too nice for me. I was raised in Yorkshire! HT Component pedals are the dogs cojones, love em and they are nice and light to boot.

How do you say Evil in Spanish? El Evil. If you don’t understand go and watch Ryan Reynolds’ masterpiece Deadpool immediately and report back to me on cal@evil-bikes.com. One time on a business trip to Spain, Evil big boss Kevin and I watched Deadpool for 5 consecutive evenings. True story”

Cal’s Evil The Calling is dripping with nice stuff – like the E13 TRSr Carbon Enduro wheels that we reviewed earlier this year – though he does prefer alloy components like handlebars.

Evil Bikes now offers a bike that will suit everyone – but we reckon the The Calling is probably the most applicable model for the UK market yet.

UK retail price and release dates to follow – we’ll keep you posted.

In the mean time check the Evil range out right here.

